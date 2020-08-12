https://nypost.com/2020/08/11/lightning-outlast-blue-jackets-in-5-ot-nhl-playoff-thriller/

One day into the 2020 Stanley Cup playoffs and already there’s an instant classic. Or make that two, depending on how you count.

The Blue Jackets and Lightning went five overtimes — that’s two full games, plus two extra periods for good measure — before they could find a Game 1 winner, as Brayden Point scored 10:27 into the fifth overtime on the 151st shot of the game to give the Lightning a 3-2 victory at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.

Columbus goaltender Joonas Korpisalo set a record with 85 saves in a playoff game, passing the mark of 73, set by the Islanders’ Kelly Hrudey in a 4-OT, Game 7 win over the Capitals on April 18, 1987.

“It’s tiring for sure but then it gets fun at some point,” said Point, who had scored the first goal for the Lightning way back in the first period of the fourth-longest game in NHL history. “I don’t know how many guys played a game like that, that long. It was an exciting one.”

The 151 combined shots are also an NHL record. Tampa Bay goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy finished with 61 saves on 63 shots. The game, which started at 3:09 p.m., went so long it pushed Game 1 of the Bruins-Hurricanes series, originally scheduled for 8 p.m. on the same ice, to 11 a.m. Wednesday.

The final goal was scored at 9:20 p.m., nearly 4 ¹/₂ hours after the tying goal was scored.

“You just try to go save by save, not thinking too much,” Korpisalo told reporters in Toronto. “I think I felt pretty good. The boys, they were battling hard in front of me.”

Only five games in playoff history have gone at least five overtimes, with a game between the Mighty Ducks and Stars on April 24, 2003, the last to go at least five extra periods.

Pierre-Luc Dubois scored in the first period on the power play and Oliver Bjorkstrand added a goal late in the second period to give Columbus — the No. 7 seed in the East — a pair of short-lived leads in regulation. Yanni Gourde had the other goal for the second-seeded Lightning, tying things just 23 seconds into the third period.

The teams are meeting in the first round for the second straight year, with the Lightning looking to rebound from being swept 16 months ago by the underdog Blue Jackets, who became the first No. 8 seed to oust the winner of the Presidents’ Trophy in four games.

— With AP

