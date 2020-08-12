https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/08/12/looks-like-ex-seattle-pd-chief-carmen-best-is-making-the-best-of-her-retirement-pic/

There’s no two ways about it: now-former Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best got screwed by the city she dedicated herself to serving and protecting.

If there’s a silver lining in all this, it’s that Best is now free to wash her hands of a mess she fought hard to prevent. And we can take some comfort in knowing that she’ll now have more time to enjoy herself:

Living her Best life.

Amen to that.

