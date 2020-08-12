https://www.theblaze.com/levintv/bidens-vp-pick-kamala-harris

During the 2020 Democratic presidential debates, then-candidate Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) didn’t just disagree with rival Joe Biden, she shouted him down whenever she had the opportunity. Harris has a longstanding record of aggressive opportunism and double-dealing. So, why would Biden have chosen her to be his vice presidential running mate?

On the latest episode of “LevinTV,” BlazeTV host Mark Levin argued that Biden’s vice-presidential pick will almost certainly spell disaster for the Democrats in November.

“How in the world could he choose her?” Levin asked. “She’s not likable. That’s why she didn’t do well [in the Democratic primary].”

Levin discussed Harris’ failure to garner support during the primary season, her double-standards on criminal justice issues, and what she’ll bring to Biden’s presidential campaign as his running mate.

“There are a lot of things she did that were quite problematic … she brings a lot of baggage,” Levin said. “So, what does she bring to the table? Nastiness.”

