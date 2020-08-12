https://www.toddstarnes.com/crime/violent-mob-blocks-nypd-from-helping-11-year-old-girl-being-assaulted/
New York City police officers tried to rescue an 11-year-old girl who was being beaten, but they were turned back by a violent mob.
The New York Post reports the child was slapped, punched, kicked and shocked with a stun gun by an angry group of five other girls on Sunday.
The newspaper came under fire after they falsely reported that police officers sat idly in their cruisers during the 4-minute fight. That turned out to be fake news.
Video surveillance shows the officers trying to render aid, but they were forced to retreat after a giant mob hurled projectiles. Watch below.
Despite one newspaper’s account, our officers who came to the assistance of an 11-year-old girl being assaulted in Harlem on Sunday did not stand by. They were met by a large crowd that hurled projectiles at them and had to reposition, then called for additional officers. pic.twitter.com/aeZ1zNnqrJ
— NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) August 10, 2020