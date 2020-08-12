https://www.wnd.com/2020/08/medieval-medicine-1000-year-old-remedy-may-help-stop-antibiotic-resistant-infections/

(STUDY FINDS) — COVENTRY, United Kingdom — One of the biggest obstacles physicians face is treating infections that become resistant to antibiotics. As scientists look to beat these adapting germs, one study says the answer may be in the distant past. Researchers find a 1,000-year-old medieval remedy can actually be useful in fighting several types of bacteria, including ones which commonly infects diabetic ulcers.

Researchers at the University of Warwick say “Bald’s eyesalve” mixtures contain onion, garlic, wine, and bile salts. Testing how these ancient remedies affect various germs, the study reveals Bald’s eyesalve is effective against both Gram-negative and Gram-positive wound bacteria.

Among these dangerous strains is Staphylococcus aureus, a bacteria nearly one third of the population carries in their nose. It’s usually harmless, but it can cause infection and even death when coming into contact with cuts and torn skin.

