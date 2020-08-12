http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/LnQ3hS__5CQ/

A migrant arrested after attacking police in Rome continued to make threats against officers while in custody, boasting that judges would not do anything to him.

Police arrested the migrant on Monday evening after police were called to the San Lorenzo area where the 36-year-old African was throwing bottles in a public park. When police arrived, the migrant became aggressive and assaulted one of the officers.

He then shouted at officers: “I’ll kill you with my own hands. I’ll take you out.”

He then ran towards a shop, but police blocked him, bought him under control using pepper spray, and placed him into custody, Il Giornale reports.

While in the officer’s police car, the African continued to be aggressive and threatened the officers, saying: “The judge will do nothing to me tomorrow, and I will be out waiting for you.”

According to the newspaper, the migrant is already well-known to local police and has a long list of criminal charges. The officer he assaulted was treated at a local hospital for his injuries and was given ten days’ leave.

Migrants Who Travelled to Italian Beach on Govt ‘Holiday Bonus’ Rob Tourists https://t.co/wvfR5OXJB8 — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) August 8, 2020

Meanwhile, another African migrant was arrested for violence this week in Catania after he broke a glass bottle across the face of a tourist from Turin.

The Gambian, who came to Italy illegally, attempted to extort the tourist by removing his glasses and demanding money to get them back.

Then the tourist refused, the 28-year-old Gambian hit him several times in the face with a glass bottle, causing deep lacerations that required stitches.

Police later found and arrested Gambian, with officers discovering he had been arrested for the same crime just days before.

The case comes just days after it was revealed several migrants had travelled to a town on the Italian Riviera using government “holiday bonus” cash to rob and assault tourists.

Estimated 11,000 Migrants Arrived in Italy in a Single Week https://t.co/h083n27Lz3 — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) August 1, 2020

@TomlinsonCJ Follow Chris Tomlinson on Twitter ator email at ctomlinson(at)breitbart.com

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

