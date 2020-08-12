https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/08/12/money-wasted-ilhan-omar-wins-her-primary-race-against-pro-israel-dem/

Bummer. Rep. Ilan Omar defeated pro-Israel Dem Antone Melton-Meaux in her primary on Tuesday:

Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota has survived a primary challenge from a well-funded Democratic opponent who made an issue of her national celebrity. The win means Omar is nearly certain to win a second term in November in her solidly liberal district. https://t.co/Uk1ynPA8dM — The Associated Press (@AP) August 12, 2020

She’ll take on Lacy Johnson in November, but it’s a VERY liberal district and Omar will be heavily favored to return to D.C.:

I’m am just so thankful. We won big tonight in the MN5 primary. Now, we face Ilhan Omar in November. Voters will elect me because they know I will focus on the community, not a celebrity status. Please retweet and contribute to my campaign below. https://t.co/yQgy7q1saD — Lacy Johnson (@LacyJohnsonMN) August 12, 2020

Melton-Meaux had raised a ton of money:

“Bankrolled by pro-Israel donors, Antone Melton-Meaux has spent more than twice as much as Omar the on television ads, and outside groups have kicked in to increase his advantage.”https://t.co/aljaPxp81i Money wasted as @IlhanMN easily rolls to victory: https://t.co/uQvLW5kPrJ — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) August 12, 2020

And this had pundits thinking the race, as well as primaries against AOC and Rashida Tlaib, could be competitive:

My latest column: Three members of AOC’s socialist “squad” are facing competitive primaries against more-moderate candidates. It’s another sign that the left’s influence is waning in a Biden-led Democratic Party. https://t.co/yXzyMdEBgM (link is FREE) — Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) May 10, 2020

Or not:

It’s primary day for Ilhan Omar. Will The Squad lose one of its members today??? https://t.co/W4PrrDxt1x — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) August 11, 2020

The Squad is secure.

***

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

