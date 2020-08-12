https://www.theblaze.com/steve-deace/covid-19

To better understand the COVID-19 mortality rate in the U.S., Steve Deace compiled data from the official Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website and shared the information on Tuesday’s episode of the Steve Deace Show.

Deace and his team independently pieced together the information released by the CDC to the general public with the goal of helping Americans better understand why much of the pandemic panic was an overreaction. Here’s what they found:

Mortality rate in U.S.

Age 85 and older make up 32% of the U.S. population but one-third of COVID deaths

Age 75 and older make up 75% of U.S. population but 59% of COVID deaths

Age 54 and younger make up make up 75% of the U.S. population but 8% of COVID deaths

Deaths DO NOT register until age 15-24 and even then, kids K-12 make up .02% of the population. Kids K-college undergraduate, according to data released by the CDC, are in no danger of dying of COVID-19.

The median age of COVID-19 deaths is around 78, which is the average U.S. life expectancy

Deace saved the most important fact for last, the way the CDC coded all COVID-19 deaths.

“The CDC coded all deaths “died with COVID” rather than “died from COVID,” he explained.

Watch the video below for more.

