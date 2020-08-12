https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/tiktok-trump-china/2020/08/12/id/981825

Fifty-seven percent of all Americans agree with President Donald Trump’s executive order to shut down TikTok in the United States within 45 days, according to new Harris Poll data shared with USA Today on Wednesday.

The survey took place only a few days after Trump threatened to block the TikTok music video app and WeChat from operating in the country if they are not sold by their parent companies, which both have roots in China.

Trump’s executive order is based on concerns that Beijing may use the apps to spy on Americans, with the president claiming the apps “capture vast swaths of information from its users” which could allow “the Chinese Communist Party access to Americans’ personal and proprietary information.”

Other results from the poll include:

Among active TikTok users, 64% oppose Trump’s executive order.

Those numbers do not even include the bulk of TikTok’s primary user base, who are teenagers, because the poll only included those over 18 years of old.

Even if a deal with an American firm is concluded to buy TikTok from the Chinese parent company, 62% of those surveyed think it would still pose a security threat because of its connections to China.

Sixty-seven percent of Americans are concerned that China is inappropriately using personal data collected from TikTok. Even among TikTok users, 59% share similar sentiments.

The survey was conducted on August 8 and 9 among American adults.

