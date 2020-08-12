https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/msnbc-young-democratic-voters-disappointed-harris-vp-pick/

Joe Biden chose California Senator Kamala Harris as his Vice President nominee.

Biden made the announcement on his official Twitter account.

I have the great honor to announce that I’ve picked @KamalaHarris — a fearless fighter for the little guy, and one of the country’s finest public servants — as my running mate. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 11, 2020

Biden also made the announcement with a cheat sheet and his phone upside down.

It was an odd pick that did not really ignite the party base.

MSNBC reported tonight that young Democratic voters are disappointed in Harris pick for VP.

That’s not good.

