https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/msnbc-young-democratic-voters-disappointed-harris-vp-pick/

Joe Biden chose California Senator Kamala Harris as his Vice President nominee.

Biden made the announcement on his official Twitter account.

TRENDING: BREAKING: Joe Biden Chooses Kamala Harris as VP Nominee – Who Accused Him of Racism

Biden also made the announcement with a cheat sheet and his phone upside down.

It was an odd pick that did not really ignite the party base.

MSNBC reported tonight that young Democratic voters are disappointed in Harris pick for VP.
That’s not good.

[embedded content]
You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...