Wednesday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” network political analyst Jason Johnson predicted if Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) becomes the vice president “she can help us impeach some of these judges, these under-qualified judges that Donald Trump has managed to push in.”

Johnson said, “I’m going to jump a little bit forward. I’m going to assume — let’s say magically that Joe Biden wins the presidency and Senator Harris becomes Vice President Harris. What I think she would be best at, what I actually think makes her more qualified than some of the other people. Someone, once Biden takes office, is going to be tasked with going through this entire administration with a fine-tooth comb, and basically, expunging all of the Trumpists, like getting rid of the Ba’ath party in Iraq.

“Like, somebody’s got to go through and find all of these incompetent, unqualified, corrupt, white nationalist-supporting people that Trump has burrowed into our State Department, burrowed into our Justice Department,” he continued. “And I think Senator Harris would be fantastic at finding those people and removing them because she’ll have the skill set to not only get rid of the officials and the bureaucrats, she can help us impeach some of these judges, these under-qualified judges that Donald Trump has managed to push in. So I think that’s one of the things I think about, should she become vice president, she would be better at than any of the other top candidates that Joe Biden was looking at.”

