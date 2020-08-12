https://amgreatness.com/2020/08/12/national-retail-chains-restaurants-flee-new-york/
The New York Times reports that national retailers and restaurant chains such as J.C. Penney, Neiman Marcus, Le Pain Quotidien, and Subway are permanently closing locations in New York City in response to Mayor Bill de Blasio’s management of the coronavirus pandemic, which has led to a “mass exodus” of residents and businesses. Business leaders […]
The post National Retail Chains, Restaurants Flee New York appeared first on American Greatness.