It’s widely understood that Democrats are no longer afraid to hide their anti-Christian bigotry from the American public.

In September 2017, Democrat Senator Dianne Feinstein led the attacks on Catholic Judge Amy Barrett saying, “the dogma lives loudly within you.”

Senator Dick Durbin from Illinois accused Judge Barrett of being an “Orthodox Catholic” – a term used as a smear against observant Catholics.

Then in January 2018 Democrats continued to show their dark bigotry against American Christians.

Far Left Senators Kamala Harris and Mazie Hirono attacked Judge Brian Buescher for his membership into the Knights of Columbus.

The Knights of Columbus is an esteemed Catholic men’s group founded in 1882 and dedicated to charitable work.

Democrats no longer believe this expression of deep Christian faith is acceptable behavior for Americans in public office.

In early January 2019 Senator Ben Sasse passed a Senate resolution saying it would be “unconstitutional” to consider membership in the Knights of Columbus a disqualifying criteria for public office.

The Senate proceeded to affirm the religious freedom resolution without objection.

