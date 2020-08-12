https://thehill.com/homenews/media/511790-new-bob-woodward-book-will-include-details-of-25-personal-letters-between

Journalist Bob Woodward’s new book, his second on the Trump presidency, will include 25 personal letters exchanged between President TrumpDonald John TrumpDemocrat calls on White House to withdraw ambassador to Belarus nominee TikTok collected data from mobile devices to track Android users: report Peterson wins Minnesota House primary in crucial swing district MORE and North Korea’s Kim Jong Un Kim Jong UnOvernight Defense: Trump pushed to restore full National Guard funding | Watchdog faults Pompeo on civilian risk of Saudi arms sales Trump’s missed opportunities: The top three blunders of the past year Overnight Defense: Most VA workers find racism ‘moderate to serious problem’ at facilities l Trump advisers were wary of talking military options over fears he’d accidentally start war MORE, according to details of the book revealed by publisher Simon & Schuster on Wednesday.

The 25 letters obtained by Woodward have never been public, according to the Amazon description of the forthcoming book, titled “Rage.”

Kim described the bond between the two leaders as out of a “fantasy film,” according to the book’s description.

Woodward’s book is scheduled to be released Sept. 15, just seven weeks before Election Day.

“At key decision points, ‘Rage’ shows how Trump’s responses to the crises of 2020 were rooted in the instincts, habits and style he developed during his first three years as president,” reads the description of the book.

Woodward’s book draws from hundreds of hours of interviews with firsthand witnesses as well as participants’ notes, emails, diaries, calendars and confidential documents.

The cover of the book features a close-up shot of half of Trump’s face.

The book follows Woodward’s first on Trump, titled “Fear: Trump in the White House.”

Trump said in January he was interviewed by Woodward after he had declined to be interviewed for Woodward’s first book on his presidency.

Woodward is an associate editor at The Washington Post, where he has worked for 49 years reporting on every president from former President Nixon to Trump. He made a name for himself along with Carl Bernstein Carl BernsteinBob Woodward talked out of exposing Brett Kavanaugh as anonymous source by Washington Post editor: report Second Bob Woodward book on Trump presidency set for September release Carl Bernstein accuses GOP senators of cover-up: ‘Shameful episode in our history’ MORE for the Post’s coverage of the Watergate scandal, which earned him one of two Pulitzer Prizes he shared in. He also shared in a Pulitzer Prize for coverage of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

