https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/08/12/newsletter-of-the-left-mollie-hemingway-slams-the-nyt-for-its-kamala-harris-banner-headline/

Today’s front page of the New York Times, everyone. “I think they like it”:

And Mollie Hemingway rightfully called them out for it: “The newsletter of the left is working overtime to promote its party’s ticket.”

For comparison purposes, this is how they covered Mike Pence in 2016 (bottom right of the page):

And Tim Kaine:

The LA Times is pretty psyched, too:

As is the Washington Post:

It’s different when it’s a Republican woman, though:

***

