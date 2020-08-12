https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/08/12/newsletter-of-the-left-mollie-hemingway-slams-the-nyt-for-its-kamala-harris-banner-headline/

Today’s front page of the New York Times, everyone. “I think they like it”:

I think they like it. pic.twitter.com/muR2QFRj1q — Byron York (@ByronYork) August 12, 2020

And Mollie Hemingway rightfully called them out for it: “The newsletter of the left is working overtime to promote its party’s ticket.”

The newsletter of the left is working overtime to promote its party’s ticket. https://t.co/oxC1e0DOWQ — Mollie (@MZHemingway) August 12, 2020

For comparison purposes, this is how they covered Mike Pence in 2016 (bottom right of the page):

Here’s what media bias looks like in practice pic.twitter.com/GO69dUSjRT — Matt Mackowiak (@MattMackowiak) August 12, 2020

And Tim Kaine:

Another New York Times front page: pic.twitter.com/kAxivCbu3y — Philip Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) August 12, 2020

The LA Times is pretty psyched, too:

As is the Washington Post:

The Ambitious Madam Vice President Kamala Harris graces the cover of Wednesday’s Washington Post 🙌🏾 #BidenHarris #BidenHarris2020 pic.twitter.com/Geiax1XNhc — ✊🏾 ALL BLACK LIVES MATTER ✊🏾 (@flywithkamala) August 12, 2020

It’s different when it’s a Republican woman, though:

The New York Times’s Aug. 30, 2008, front page following McCain’s VP announcement. pic.twitter.com/W5hwdf64kV — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) August 12, 2020

