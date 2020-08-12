https://www.wnd.com/2020/08/now-government-tells-workers-wear-masks-even-home-alone/

At home. Alone. No one around even to social distance from. Just sitting in front of a computer.

That’s a situation in which employees of a Wisconsin state agency have been ordered to wear a mask.

To minimize the spread of coronavirus.

And to set an example.

The Washington Examiner reported the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources told workers to wear face masks during even virtual Zoom meetings.

Secretary Preston Cole instructed in an email that all workers must follow Gov. Tony Ever’s statewide mask requirement. Further, they must wear face-coverings during virtual meetings, even if they are home alone, the report said.

“Wear your mask, even if you are home, to participate in a virtual meeting that involves being seen — such as on Zoom or another video-conferencing platform — by non-DNR staff,” Cole ordered.

“Set the safety example which shows you as a DNR public service employee care about the safety and health of others.”

Medical experts say there’s no need for masks at home while alone, but they can help if someone with COVID-19 lives with a vulnerable person.

According to the Examiner, agency spokeswoman Megan Sheridan defended the instructions.

She said the department wanted to set an example and “a very visual reminder to all that wearing a mask in a public setting helps prevent the spread of COVID-19.”

