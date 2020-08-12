https://redstate.com/sister-toldjah/2020/08/12/nyts-maggie-haberman-uses-biden-campaign-talking-point-to-ding-trump-over-kamala-pick-it-doesnt-go-well/
About The Author
Related Posts
Brad Pitt Says He ‘Got Sober’ Because Of Bradley Cooper
January 9, 2020
Media Fact Checkers Beclown Themselves Debunking a Nuclear Attack on Beirut That No Sane Person Said Happened
August 5, 2020
Andrew Cuomo Accuses Trump of Being Afraid Of The NRA
April 30, 2019
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Pets
Fishing
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy