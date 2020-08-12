https://kdvr.com/news/local/police-respond-to-family-disturbance-involving-machete-in-brighton/

The scene of an attack involving a machete in Brighton on Aug. 11, 2020

BRIGHTON, Colo. (KDVR) — One person was killed and three others were injured Tuesday night in an attack involving a machete, Brighton police said.

The incident occurred at a home in the 2400 block of Cherry Circle, which is near the intersection of East Bromley Lane and South 27th Avenue.

A neighbor says she heard lots of screaming coming from the house around 10 p.m.

According to Brighton’s acting police chief, the person who was killed is a female. She died at the scene.

The three people who were injured — two males and one female — were taken to a local hospital. Their conditions are unknown.

The victims’ names and ages have not yet been released.

The suspect, who fled the scene as officers arrived, was located after a short vehicle and foot pursuit involving the use of a police K-9 unit, and was treated at an area hospital for a dog bite. His identity is being withheld pending the filing of charges, police say.

Police said there is no threat to the public.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.