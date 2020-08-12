https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/paltry-crowd-gathers-outside-delaware-school-awaiting-biden-kamala-harris-first-appearance-together-video/

Joe Biden on Tuesday announced he chose Kamala Harris as his running mate.

On Wednesday, the duo headed over to a school in Delaware in their first appearance together.

Hardly anyone showed up to see the two.

Just look at that ‘crowd’ — impressive!

WATCH:

Crowd awaiting Biden and Harris outside the school where they’ll be speaking soon. pic.twitter.com/T1eVfLNBFP — Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) August 12, 2020

Here’s the scene awaiting Biden and Harris.

Small social distancing circles with a handful of approved reporters.

The scene awaiting Biden and Harris in Delaware, including flags from all 50 states. pic.twitter.com/0yXRItjEtX — Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) August 12, 2020

Biden was tentatively scheduled to speak at 3:50 PM ET.

