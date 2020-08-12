https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/PatRobertson-progressivism-religion-idealogy/2020/08/12/id/981885

Progressives are looking to supplant traditional religion with their own ideology that promotes anarchy, evangelical leader Pat Robertson told Newsmax TV.

“We’re in a spiritual battle, and the ideology has become like a religion. And it used to be political. Now, progressivism has become like a religion, and they, of course, are opposing traditional values that have made this country great,” Robertson told Wednesday’s “The Chris Salcedo Show.”

“They’re having their way in the cities. They’re defunding the police. They’re trying to take down the heroes of our society. They’re anarchists, and it is indeed a religious thing, just like Nazism, communism was a religion. And it was anti-church. It was a spiritual battle,” Robertson said.

But Robertson said things can turn around in the United States, and those who’ve strayed from God can call on him for help.

“What they can glean from this book is that God is real, that he answers prayer and that he looks after his people and that people have hope. This is a book of hope. I’m 90-years-old, and I’ve seen God work in miraculous ways. Supernaturally, answering prayers, bringing forth miraculous things in my life.

Robertson added, “This book of mine, ‘I Have Walked With the Living God,’ is a testimony of all these years that I have seen God at work. So people need not have despair … We will win. This book is a book of victory.”

