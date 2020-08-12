https://www.marketwatch.com/story/brooks-brothers-bought-by-venture-backed-by-authentic-brands-simon-property-2020-08-11

A venture backed by apparel-licensing firm Authentic Brands Group LLC and mall owner Simon Property Group Inc. SPG, +2.56% has agreed to buy Brooks Brothers Inc. for $325 million.

The proposed purchase of America’s oldest apparel company, which requires bankruptcy court approval, includes a commitment to keep 125 Brooks Brothers stores open. The retailer has roughly 200 stores in North America.

