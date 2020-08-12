https://www.wnd.com/2020/08/petition-demands-college-punish-conservative-student-newspaper/

(THE COLLEGE FIX) — A petition circulating within the Dartmouth College community denounces the 40-year-old independent student newspaper, the Dartmouth Review, accusing it of having “hateful ideologies” and demanding campus leaders force it to stop using “Dartmouth” in its title.

It also demands some sort of punishment for its writers, calling on administration to “hold student staffers accountable for their bigotry.”

The petition circulated at the Ivy League university in New Hampshire accuses the Dartmouth Review of incubating “racist hate and white supremacy” and “contributing to our nation’s divisive and racially denigrating public discourse through both its publications and the comportment of former staffers.”

