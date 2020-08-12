http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/3Z1Gdi2WUaY/

Abortion industry giant Planned Parenthood and its allies celebrated the announcement Tuesday of Kamala Harris as Joe Biden’s running mate, praising the choice as one that will “advance and expand” abortion rights.

Planned Parenthood CEO Alexis McGill Johnson affirmed in a statement Harris has been “a steadfast champion for reproductive rights and health care.”

“With this selection, Joe Biden has made it clear that he is deeply committed to not only protecting reproductive rights, but also advancing and expanding them,” she said, adding:

There is no doubt that Kamala will electrify the ticket and play a vital role in defeating Donald Trump. This is more than just a historic pick – her role in this election and, hopefully, in the White House will inspire and invigorate our movement and our patients. Everything is on the line in November, which is why Planned Parenthood Action Fund members are committed to electing Joe Biden and Kamala Harris to the two highest offices in the land.

.@KamalaHarris as the vice presidential pick is a powerful, historic move. @JoeBiden’s selection of Harris is invigorating for our movement and Planned Parenthood patients. We’re thrilled she’ll be joining the presidential ticket that will defeat Donald Trump! #WeDecide2020 https://t.co/R2QdCHPJki — Alexis McGill Johnson (@alexismcgill) August 11, 2020

A close friend of the abortion lobby, Harris has raised funds for Planned Parenthood and has worked to protect the industry giant and its taxpayer funding.

It was Harris who, as California attorney general, directed her office to lead the raid on Center for Medical Progress (CMP) project lead David Daleiden after CMP released undercover videos exposing Planned Parenthood’s fetal tissue sales practices.

Harris also collaborated with Planned Parenthood to produce legislation that would criminalize the CMP undercover journalists for publishing and distributing recordings of private communications with abortion providers in California that revealed their fetal tissue sales activities.

Planned Parenthood Action tweeted Biden’s choice of Harris is “a promise kept.”

Harris “is the first Black woman and first person of Indian descent — who identifies proudly as the daughter of immigrants — on her way to the White House,” the political arm of the abortion vendor celebrated. “Representation matters. This is a historic moment to be proud of and a promise kept.”

.@KamalaHarris is the first Black woman and first person of Indian descent — who identifies proudly as the daughter of immigrants — on her way to the White House. Representation matters. This is a historic moment to be proud of and a promise kept. #WeDecide2020 https://t.co/dGe1uxo1dx — Planned Parenthood Action (@PPact) August 11, 2020

YES! This is HUGE! With Sen. @KamalaHarris, we know which ticket won’t stop fighting for our repro health and rights. It’s time for real leadership. Get ready to elect @JoeBiden & our nation’s first Black woman vice president: https://t.co/pG4qNo1Bhe #WeDecide2020 pic.twitter.com/vEa8QNBuMB — Planned Parenthood Action (@PPact) August 11, 2020

Abortion political lobbying group NARAL also celebrated the choice of Harris as Biden’s running mate:

We have the opportunity not just to course correct, but to change the course of history. That starts with electing @KamalaHarris, the first woman to serve as vice president—someone who understands that reproductive freedom is a fundamental freedom. #ReproFreedomVoter — NARAL (@NARAL) August 11, 2020

While Ms. Magazine hailed Harris’s nomination as “historic,” social justice group Ultraviolet tweeted the left’s “rules” for media on how Harris should be treated because she is a woman of color:

Now that we know Senator Kamala Harris will be Biden’s running mate, the media must be prepared to report the election without relying on sexist, racist tropes. Here’s our guide on how the media can #GetItRight: https://t.co/nOqMkMI1BX pic.twitter.com/3soV1VRV93 — UltraViolet (@UltraViolet) August 11, 2020

Despite its continued campaign to downplay its primary service of abortion and bill itself as a “women’s healthcare” group, Live Action News observed in January that Planned Parenthood’s abortion market share currently stands at 40 percent, indicating Planned Parenthood alone performs 40 percent of all the abortions in the United States.

According to that data, Planned Parenthood’s market share of abortions has increased since 2017, when the Charlotte Lozier Institute (CLI), the research arm of the pro-life Susan B. Anthony List, confirmed Planned Parenthood obtained 35 percent of the U.S. abortion market – a figure that well overtakes the market shares of leaders in other industries.

“The level of market dominance for abortions demonstrated by Planned Parenthood could be taught in business schools as the ultimate example of strategic planning and execution,” wrote CLI President Chuck Donovan and Vice President Dr. James Studnicki. “It is a defining activity.”

The CLI report also observed that Planned Parenthood provided less than 1.4 percent of the nation’s HIV tests and less than 1 percent of pap tests. In the previous five years, service-to-client ratios for breast exams and pap tests had also declined by 37 percent.

Planned Parenthood’s taxpayer income over the last decade has also risen 69.8 percent, “from $363.2 million in 2008 to $616.8 million in taxpayer dollars in 2018,” Live Action News also noted.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

