A North Carolina man is now in police custody in connection with the fatal shooting of a young boy, authorities said Tuesday.

According to WTVD, Darius Nathaniel Sessoms, 25, of Wilson, is facing a first-degree murder charge after police allege he shot 5-year-old Cannon Hinnant, his next door neighbor, about 5:30 p.m. Sunday at a Wilson mobile home park.

Family members told police that Cannon was outside on his bike, playing with his sisters, ages 8 and 7, when Sessoms walked up to the boy, pointed a gun at his head and pulled the trigger.

No motive has been established for the murder.

The victim was rushed by emergency services to a nearby hospital, where he died, according to the Wilson Times.

Cannon’s mother, Bonny Waddell, told the Times her son was scheduled to start kindergarten on Monday and had just learned how to write his name.

