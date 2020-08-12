http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/6s3aY3mDdcw/

One person died and four others were injured in a machete attack that took place in Colorado on Tuesday night, police said.

The incident happened at a home in the 2400 block of Cherry Circle in Brighton, KDVR reported.

A neighbor who was there around 10 p.m., when the alleged attack took place, said she heard screaming coming from the house.

Police said Bonnie Skinner, 51, of Brighton, was killed in the attack; her husband, Vincent Skinner, two daughters, Abigail and Paige Skinner, and Daniel Smeal, a family friend who lived with them were all injured in the attack and hospitalized.

The suspect fled the scene as the police arrived and was arrested after a short vehicle pursuit, followed by a short chase on foot. Officers used a K9 to take the suspect into custody, and the suspect was treated for a dog bite at a local hospital, KMGH reported.

Police arrested Lonny Lynn McNair, of Brighton, 48, in connection with the case and charged him with one count of homicide, four counts of attempted homicide, one count of first-degree burglary, and one count of felony eluding.

“This was the kind of scene that makes even veteran cops take a step back,” Brighton police spokesman John Bradley told CBS Denver.

McNair is currently being held at the Adams County Detention Facility.

