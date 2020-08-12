https://www.wnd.com/2020/08/portland-residents-complain-destruction-bleeds-neighborhoods/

By Jake Dima

Daily Caller News Foundation

Portland residents are complaining after agitators started fires, sprayed graffiti and sparred with police in their neighborhoods, The Oregonian reported.

Police pushed demonstrators into Portland residential neighborhood Kenton after agitators set fire to a police union building, according to The Oregonian in a Tuesday report. The demonstrators blocked a road with picnic tables and road barrier signs. The confrontation with police lasted past midnight, according to the outlet.

“The violence and fires have definitely disturbed my family,” Kenton resident Billy Burch told The Oregonian. “Having to close all of the windows so that tear gas doesn’t get in isn’t fun as we don’t have air conditioning.”

“Lots of people worked hard to make our little neighborhood pleasant and to help the local businesses stay open,” one Reddit user wrote in a post about Kenton, The Oregonian reported.

“Now it’s trashed. This was not a BLM protest, this was a tantrum by a bunch of entitled kids,” the user continued.

Two elderly women in their 70s were reportedly doused with paint in East Portland, another residential area, after they confronted vandals, according to the outlet.

The mob also damaged a dumpster outside of a black-owned restaurant called Po’Shine’s, according to the local outlet.

“What a dumpster has to do with Black Lives Matter, I don’t know,” Po’Shine’s Head Chef James Bradley told The Oregonian. “If people want to protest, find your hands busy doing something for the people that you’re protesting for.” There’s a blueprint, and the blueprint is called the civil rights movement,” he added. Federal agents, who were tasked with protecting the Mark O. Hatfield federal courthouse, withdrew from Portland on July 31, according to The Washington Post. After a brief reprieve, rampant protesting and rioting resumed, Fox News reported. Riots in the city follow the death of George Floyd, who died in police custody. Portland is approaching its 80th consecutive day of rioting, according to The Oregonian.

