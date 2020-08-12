https://saraacarter.com/president-kamala-59-of-voters-dont-think-biden-will-finish-first-term/

A new poll from Rasmussen Reports shows voters are not confident in Biden’s ability to serve a full term in the White House. His newly announced running mate, Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA), would take the reins if this prediction came to fruition.

The results find 59 percent of likely voters believe it’s likely Harris will be president before the end of the four-year term if Biden wins. Only 39 percent of those surveyed find this possibility very likely.

The poll also found that 35 percent consider it unlikely that Harris will take over as president before the four-year term ends — just 14 percent consider the proposition not at all likely.

Interestingly, 49 percent of Democrats surveyed think it is likely Biden will not complete his term. 73 percent of Republicans and 57 percent of Independents agree.

The results also note over half of voters are simply voting against Trump and don’t seem to care who runs against him. There is historically low interest in Biden’s VP pick as voters consider it a vote against the current administration.

The survey was conducted by calling 1,000 likely voters and was conducted August 6 and 9, 2020.

“A Rasmussen Reports poll this week found that 59 percent of likely voters see it as “likely” that his veep will take over before his first term ends — and 39 percent say “very likely.”” It’s now basically Donald Trump vs. Kamala Harris for president https://t.co/czhmK1FhaG — Rasmussen Reports (@Rasmussen_Poll) August 12, 2020

