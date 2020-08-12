https://neonnettle.com/news/12300-pro-trump-democrat-kamala-harris-is-the-wrong-person-to-win-black-votes

Vernon Jones says Trump ‘has a better record on helping black men and women’

Jone noted he ‘even heard Black women say that Harris was a bad pick’

Democratic Georgia state Rep. Vernon Jones, who is a supporter of President Donald Trump, said Joe Biden‘s decision to pick Kamala Harris as his running mate would not help Democrats “save the Black vote,” adding she is the “wrong person for that job.”

“This was a good day for President Trump,” Jones said.

Jones pointed out that Trump “has a better record on helping black men and women than Kamala Harris has, than Joe Biden has, and as this story gets told more and more African-Americans are coming his way, and that is what they’re afraid of.”

“She flip-flops,” Jones added.

He also accused Harris of saying “anything she can to get elected.”

“Joe Biden has the right string, but the wrong yo-yo,” he added.

Jone noted that Harris said ‘she believed the women that accused Biden of sexual assault’

“She accused Biden of being biased when it came to busing,” Jones said.

Jones highlighted the fact that Harris drew sharp contrasts with Biden when she challenged him over his past resistance to federally mandated desegregation busing.

Jone also said, “she also said that she believed the women that accused him of sexual assault.”

“And so how can you believe in someone who is a racist, someone who has committed sexual assault, but you want to be on his ticket?” Jones asked.

“That sounds like blind ambitions over really the Black community and Black voters.”

Jone noted he “even heard Black women say that was a bad pick.”

‘I think President Trump got probably one of the best announcements,’ Jones said of Biden picking Harris for VP

“I think President Trump got probably one of the best announcements yesterday than he’s had this campaign season,” Jones continued.

President Trump responded to the announcement of Biden’s pick calling her “phony Kamala Harris.”

Jones noted Harri’s support for Democrat mayors and governors who do not believe in supporting law enforcement and want to defund the police.

“She is all over the place. She’s flip-flopping like I don’t know what,” Jones said.

“But we’re delighted. She doesn’t have a chance here in Georgia and other southern states.”

Earlier this month Jones tweeted:

“Joe Biden is a racist. Pass it on.”

WATCH:

Joe Biden is a racist. Pass it on. pic.twitter.com/YW6rGx8LK4 — Vernon Jones (@RepVernonJones) August 6, 2020

In April, Jones announced he was stepping down from office a week after he endorsed President Donald Trump for re-election, which sparked a spate of harassment and attacks from fellow Democrats.

He later decided not to resign, however.

