A new political 2020 campaign advertisement pinned by President Donald Trump on his Twitter Tuesday unleashes a torrent of past racist statements made by presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden. It was released shortly after Biden selected California Senator Kamala Harris to be his running mate.

Biden, who is known for his gaffes, has been highly criticized by some for his seemingly racist statements but has had little backlash from Democratic leadership or the mainstream media on the issue.

August 5, 2020: “What you all know, but most people don’t know. Unlike the African American community, with notable exceptions, the Latino community is incredibly diverse community with incredibly different attitudes about different things,” Biden said.

May 22, 2020: “If you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t black.”

August 8, 2019: “Poor kids are just as talented and just as bright as white kids.”

May 18, 1973: “My Democratic colleagues don’t like me saying this but the two party system is good for the south and good for the negro, good for the Black.”

Listen and watch the full video below and judge for yourself. Would President Trump get a pass if these were statements he had made?

