https://www.theblaze.com/news/soros-conspiracy-trump-pandemic-virus

Leftist billionaire George Soros called President Donald Trump a “confidence trickster” and addressed the accusations that he is the center of a worldwide conspiracy.

The infamous financier made the comments in an interview with La Repubblica, an Italian publication.

“There are several strands of these conspiracies,” said Soros.

“One is that I have built a foundation that actually covers most of the globe. That fits the idea of what was at the time called a Judeo-Bolshevik global conspiracy. Now it’s just called a Jewish conspiracy,” he explained.

“There is an actual, genuine international conspiracy against me,” he claimed. “So, when I am challenging the same issues for an Open Society throughout the world, like discrimination, racial exclusion, totalitarian regimes, I am not conspiring, I am openly bringing forward the mission of my life. And my enemies learn from each other. And they attack together using similar techniques.”

“A confidence trickster”

He went on to accuse Trump of being a confidence trickster, and said the president was undermining democracy and the Constitution with his behavior in office.

“Even in the United States, a confidence trickster like Trump can be elected president and undermine democracy from within,” said Soros.

“But in the U.S. you have a great tradition of checks and balances and established rules,” he added. “And above all you have the Constitution. So I am confident that Trump will turn out to be a transitory phenomenon, hopefully ending in November.”

Soros continued on to say that the president remains “dangerous” and will face the consequences of violating the Constitution if he loses the election.

“A revolutionary moment”

He also said that pandemic crisis offered opportunities for change, but implied it would be used for malicious ends.

“We are in a crisis, the worst crisis in my lifetime since the Second World War,” he said. “I would describe it as a revolutionary moment when the range of possibilities is much greater than in normal times. What is inconceivable in normal times becomes not only possible but actually happens. People are disoriented and scared. They do things that are bad for them and for the world.”

The billionaire financier made headlines in July when he donated more than $50 million into several races in the 2020 election.

Here’s more recent news about George Soros:

[embedded content]

George Soros praises Trump’s China policy in op-ed



www.youtube.com



Share this: Twitter

Facebook

