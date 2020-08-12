https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/democrats-cancel-culture-louie-gohmert-party-of-slavery/2020/08/12/id/981883

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., started it by bringing cancel culture to Washington, D.C., but Rep. Louie Gohmert, R-Texas, vows to finish it.

The Democratic Party must be renamed, Gohmert told Newsmax TV, because like those southern Democrat monuments coming down, it has stood and fought for slavery.

“Once that Pelosi established this is where we’re going: ‘We’re gonna get rid of anybody that had anything to do with slavery, with Jim Crow, with the KKK – we’re taking this bold step’ – then O.K., we want to be consistent,” Gohmert told Wednesday’s “The Chris Salcedo Show.” “The only way to be consistent about what Pelosi has started is to go ahead and get rid of the name of the Democratic Party in the House, in the Senate.

“They started down this road; I didn’t want to go down it; but that’s what needs to be done.”

Gohmert rebuked the Democrats’ claim their party switched after opposing civil rights reform.

“You talk about the lies,” Gohmert told host Chris Salcedo, clarifying, “the tactics changed, but the parties didn’t.”

Gohmert said Justice Clarence Thomas said it best, referring to the “new type of plantation” for Democrats in depressed urban areas.

“You look at what the Democrats have done to the African American community, to the African American homes, and what it has done to discourage African Americans from reaching their full potential, I don’t know of any Republicans that don’t want every American to reach their full potential,” Gohmert concluded.

Important: See Newsmax TV now carried in 70 million cable homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, or Find More Cable Systems – Click Here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

