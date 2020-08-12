https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/louie-gohmert-hydroxychloroquine-z-pak-zinc/2020/08/12/id/981878

Celebrating a victory over COVID-19 and hateful critics who he said wanted him to “just die,” Rep. Louie Gohmert, R-Texas, told Newsmax TV that hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) helped him overcome his bout with the coronavirus.

“I know there were people, from some of the comments I got, they were hoping I would just die, but there were a lot of people praying,” Gohmert told “The Chris Salcedo Show.“

“But, I’ve got to say, Chris, I got the hydroxychloroquine, azithromycin, the z-pak, and zinc, and vitamins, steroid nebulizer, and I’m telling you, it made a huge difference, a huge difference.

“So, I’m doing so much better than I would have expected.”

Gohmert has been a harsh critic both face mask mandates and those politicizing the global coronavirus pandemic, but he is squarely on the side of believing in the power of prayer and HCQ as a treatment for COVID-10.

“I’m grateful that people like the president, Sean Hannity, Laura Ingraham, and so many others have talked about it: Hydroxychloroquine, it may not be the silver bullet to slay COVID, the China virus, the Wuhan virus, but it is a help to so many people,” Gohmert added to host Chris Salcedo. “Why would the non-doctors, Google, Twitter, Facebook, try to stop people from getting something that really does help people?

“It certainly helped me.”

Important: See Newsmax TV now carried in 70 million cable homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, or Find More Cable Systems – Click Here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

