Marjorie Taylor Greene took a shot at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday after winning a runoff election to take the GOP nomination for Georgia’s 14th Congressional District.

Greene, a businesswoman from northwest Georgia who has been been criticized over various controversial remarks, defeated fellow Republican John Cowan to win the nomination.

Upon declaring victory, she wasted no time in going after Pelosi.

“I just want to say to Nancy Pelosi, she’s a hypocrite, she’s an anti-American, and we’re going to kick that b—- out of Congress,” Greene said in her victory speech.

WARNING: the following video contains vulgar language which some viewers might find offensive.

Greene shared to Twitter the portion of her victory speech in which she went after Pelosi.

“Nancy Pelosi impeached @realDonaldTrump,” she wrote.

“She put our country through hell with the Russian collusion conspiracy,” Greene continued, adding she sees Pelosi as “a hypocrite” and “anti American.”

Nancy Pelosi impeached @realDonaldTrump She put our country through hell with the Russian collusion conspiracy She’s a hypocrite She’s anti American & we’re going to kick that bitch out of Congress RT & donate below to help make this happenhttps://t.co/gaElMeeG1T pic.twitter.com/upmk3G0sfS — Marjorie Taylor Greene For Congress🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) August 12, 2020

Greene also went after members of the GOP after winning the nomination.

She slammed the “GOP establishment, the media, & the radical left,” who she said combined to spend “months & millions of dollars attacking me.

“Tonight the people of Georgia stood up & said that we will not be intimidated or believe those lies.

“I’m excited to be the next Congresswoman of GA 14,” she wrote.

“God bless America.”

The GOP establishment, the media, & the radical left, spent months & millions of dollars attacking me. Tonight the people of Georgia stood up & said that we will not be intimidated or believe those lies I’m excited to be the next Congresswoman of GA 14 God bless America 🇺🇸 — Marjorie Taylor Greene For Congress🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) August 12, 2020

Greene has come under fire for past social media videos which were criticized for allegedly being racist, anti-Semitic and Islamophobic, Fox News reported.

She has also expressed support for the QAnon online conspiracy theory.

The controversies surrounding her led some big-name Republicans, including House Minority Whip Steve Scalise of Louisiana, to disavow Greene.

Green replied Tuesday on Twitter to Seth Grossman, the former GOP nominee for New Jersey’s 2nd Congressional District, who defended Greene’s videos and said they were not racist.

Green also posted a tweet defending her past remarks:

The media calls me an anti semite for calling out Soros The media calls me racist for saying that often times gangs hold back the youth in minority communities The media calls me islamaphobic for saying that Sharia Law is bad I call fake news the enemy of the people — Marjorie Taylor Greene For Congress🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) August 12, 2020

Moreover, the Republican responded to Business Insider reporter Eliza Relman, who had tweeted that Greene threatened in campaign ads “to shoot protesters with her AR-15.”

“Bless your heart, Eliza. Stop with the Fake News and lying,” she wrote. “Georgians have the right to defend our properties and businesses against ANTIFA terrorists. And my victory party was for my supporters, not for lying Fake News ‘reporters.’”

Bless your heart, Eliza. Stop with the Fake News and lying. Georgians have the right to defend our properties and businesses against ANTIFA terrorists. And my victory party was for my supporters, not for lying Fake News “reporters.”#gapol #ga14 #sass https://t.co/ALLpPRUVFL — Marjorie Taylor Greene For Congress🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) August 12, 2020

Despite the controversy surrounding Greene’s victory, she did receive a congratulatory message from President Donald Trump.

“Congratulations to future Republican Star Marjorie Taylor Greene on a big Congressional primary win in Georgia against a very tough and smart opponent. Marjorie is strong on everything and never gives up – a real WINNER!” Trump wrote on Twitter.

Congratulations to future Republican Star Marjorie Taylor Greene on a big Congressional primary win in Georgia against a very tough and smart opponent. Marjorie is strong on everything and never gives up – a real WINNER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 12, 2020

In response to the president, Green wrote, “I love America, it’s the greatest country in the world! You inspired me to run and fight to Save America and Stop Socialism!!”

Thank you @realdonaldtrump I love America, it’s the greatest country in the world! You inspired me to run and fight to Save America and Stop Socialism!! No one will fight harder than me!! Let’s do this!! 🇺🇸 https://t.co/geHRQufzjK — Marjorie Taylor Greene For Congress🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) August 12, 2020

“No one will fight harder than me!!” she added.

The New York Times reported Greene won the runoff with 57.2 percent of the vote compared to Cowan’s 42.8 percent.

In a shot at Greene, The Times wrote that the Georgia GOP nominee believes “in a ‘deep state’ of child-molesting Satanist traitors.”

