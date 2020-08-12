https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/5f358db04dec887547a2eebd
Fortnite, the social shooter made by Epic Games, has been removed from the Apple App Store for iPhones….
U.S. hotel demand likely won’t see a full recovery until 2023, according to a new forecast from travel data company STR and consultant Tourism Economics…
(WALL STREET JOURNAL) – Maintenance work likely led to the explosion of a large cache of ammonium nitrate that devastated a large part of the Lebanese capital last week, a U.S. government assessment c…
Hollywood is not harnessing the talent of U.S. Latinos and Latinx and has instead focused on their Latin American counterparts, though some new U.S. shows may be laying the groundwork….
After police in Belarus violently dispersed protests against election results, arresting thousands, the country’s police minister apologized to ‘random’ people caught up in the violence, but not those…