Franklin Graham announced on the Todd Starnes Radio Show that he is calling for a national prayer march in Washington, D.C.

Graham, the president of Samaritan’s Purse and the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, said our national lawmakers need to see the presence of the church in Washington.

“Our country is deteriorating,” Graham told Starnes. “We are in a nose dive. If God doesn’t save us, there is no hope.”

The march is scheduled to begin at 12:00 p.m. on September 26, less than two months before the presidential election.

There will not be any speeches or musicians — only prayer, Graham said.

“The only hope for this nation is not President Trump — is not a politician. The only hope for this country is God,” he said.

Graham told Starnes that he is especially concerned about the rise of socialism in America.

“It’s incredible what the socialists are doing in this country,” he said. “The power that they have. Socialism is a precursor to communism.”

He pointed to recent decisions in California that effectively shut down churches and banned Christian traditions like singing hymns and reciting The Lord’s Prayer.

This is what the communists did in eastern Europe, Graham warned.

“They shut the churches down. They didn’t want the pastors voice,” he said. “Anybody that’s a threat – you shut them down.”

The globally-respected evangelist also reminded Starnes that thousands of pastors and priests across eastern Europe and in the Soviet Union were slaughtered in the name of Communism.

“It’s important for the church’s voice to be heard,” he said. “The politicians are going to have to see the church in a big way. Otherwise they will never respect and they will shut us up and shut us down.”

Click here for more information about the Washington, D.C. prayer march.

