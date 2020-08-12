https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/san-diego-city-councilmember-threatens-residents-demands-sheriff-arrest-people-arent-wearing-masks-arent-social-distancing-video/

San Diego City Councilmember Jennifer Campbell

San Diego City Councilmember Jennifer Campbell on Tuesday threatened Ocean Beach residents: Follow the authoritarian Covid rules… or else!

“Behave or you’re gonna be in big trouble!” the hysterical Democrat tyrant said during a presser.

Jennifer Campbell screamed at residents on Tuesday and told them if they didn’t wear masks and social distance, more people were going to die.

“This is the worst virus in the history of medicine!” the retired physician screamed.

TRENDING: California Black Lives Matter Leader Charged with Five Felonies, Faces 15 Years in Prison (VIDEO)

To be clear, a grand total of 602 people in San Diego County out of a population of approximately 3.5 million have died from Covid-19 since March.

Campbell then demanded that the County Sheriff arrest people who aren’t wearing masks and who aren’t social distancing.

The crazed city councilmember didn’t practice social distancing herself and also blamed President Trump for problems in her district.

It’s time to vote this petty tyrant OUT, San Diego.

WATCH:

WATCH: “Behave or you’re gonna be in big trouble.” San Diego City Councilmember Jennifer Campbell pleads with Ocean Beach residents to follow the rules. https://t.co/VtRTcy0TeF pic.twitter.com/4xwr1wViGa — NBC 7 San Diego (@nbcsandiego) August 11, 2020

Jennifer Campbell threatened Ocean Beach residents after they decided to take action against Fascist officials.

OB residents tore down the mesh barriers officials put up that were meant to stop people from gathering and setting up “unauthorized sidewalk vendors.”

WATCH:

Ocean Beach residents are tearing down the barriers officials put up that were meant to stop people from gathering and setting up unauthorized sidewalk vendors. pic.twitter.com/Gs0KEH8otj — KUSI News (@KUSINews) August 11, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

