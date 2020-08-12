https://www.dailywire.com/news/sarah-palin-offers-advice-to-kamala-harris-trust-no-one-dont-get-muzzled

Former Republican vice-presidential candidate Sarah Palin had some words of wisdom for Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA), who joined presumptive 2020 Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden as his running mate Tuesday: “Trust no one.”

Palin, who became one of the first women to run as part of a major party ticket when she was selected to be John McCain’s running mate in 2008, famously became the target of sexist, often shocking attacks — attacks that did not stop when McCain lost the presidential election to then-Illinois Senator, Barack Obama.

On Tuesday, Palin wrote an essay on her SarahPalin.com site, congratulating Harris and sharing lessons she learned from her time in the spotlight.

“Congrats to the democrat VP pick! Climb upon Geraldine Ferraro’s and my shoulders, and from the most amazing view in your life consider lessons we learned,” Palin wrote. Ferraro, of course, ran with Democrat Walter Mondale when he challenged then-incumbent Republican President Ronald Reagan in 1984.

Palin cautioned Harris to “trust no one,” and to keep familiar team-members close: “they know you, know your voice, and most importantly are trustworthy.” The references are clear: after McCain lost in November of 2008, many of his key staffers turned on Palin, blaming her for the moderate Republican “Maverick’s” loss. A number of staffers also penned tell-all books about the campaign, revealing secrets about the Palin family’s life.

Palin also warned Harris to keep from being “muzzled,” and refrain from moving into the background.

“[D]on’t get muzzled – connect with media and voters in your own unique way,” Palin said. “Some yahoos running campaigns will suffocate you with their own self-centered agenda so remember YOU were chosen for who YOU are. So stay connected with America as you smile and ignore deceptive ‘handlers’ trying to change you.”

Palin, who served as Alaska’s governor for years before being selected as McCain’s running mate, had never participated in a national campaign. In her essay, she does encourage Harris to take advantage of the opportunity and enjoy the ride.

“Every single handshake and holler and hug and smile melted my heart, energized my soul, and gave me the utmost hope in the greatest country on earth!” Palin wrote, referencing campaign stops where the candidates were allowed to meet voters and volunteers. “The ropeline is often the only way to literally touch those whom you wish to serve. So be sincere in looking in their eyes, understanding why they’re there, never forgetting they represent the innumerable Americans putting their trust in you to serve for the right reasons. It’s who and what they represent that is all that matters!”

Palin recently exited day-to-day politics to focus on policy, veteran’s issues, and her faith, according to her official website. Although she has not yet appeared on the campaign trail, she is reportedly a supporter of President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign.

