SEATTLE SPIRALS: One Person Killed, Second Injured in Shootings Inside ‘Autonomous Zone’

posted by Hannity Staff – 6.22.20

At least one person was killed and another injured over the weekend after a gunman opened fire inside Seattle’s ‘Autonomous Zone,’ with police confirming they were unable to adequately respond to the incident.

“Seattle police on Sunday continued to pursue their investigation of a shooting in a park in the city’s protest zone which left a 19-year-old man dead and another person critically injured. No arrests had been made,” reports The Guardian.

Seattle’s CHOP zone, sanctified by the leftwing Democrat mayor, turning into Baghdadhttps://t.co/emp7emIVQ1 — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) June 22, 2020

Someone was shot and killed inside CHAZhttps://t.co/7zNQQBRIwM — Tim Pool (@Timcast) June 20, 2020

“Video released by police appeared to show officers arriving at the protest zone saying they wanted to get to the victim and entering as people yelled that the victim was already gone. Police mostly retreated from the zone after clashes with protesters, KIRO-TV reported,” adds the website.

