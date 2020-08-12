https://hannity.com/media-room/seattle-police-chief-im-resigning-because-too-many-good-officers-will-be-fired-im-done-cant-do-it/
SEATTLE SPIRALS: One Person Killed, Second Injured in Shootings Inside ‘Autonomous Zone’
posted by Hannity Staff – 6.22.20
At least one person was killed and another injured over the weekend after a gunman opened fire inside Seattle’s ‘Autonomous Zone,’ with police confirming they were unable to adequately respond to the incident.
“Seattle police on Sunday continued to pursue their investigation of a shooting in a park in the city’s protest zone which left a 19-year-old man dead and another person critically injured. No arrests had been made,” reports The Guardian.
“Video released by police appeared to show officers arriving at the protest zone saying they wanted to get to the victim and entering as people yelled that the victim was already gone. Police mostly retreated from the zone after clashes with protesters, KIRO-TV reported,” adds the website.
SEATTLE SPIRALS: Mayor Calls ‘Autonomous Zone’ Anarchists ‘Patriots’ Who ‘Want a Better World’
posted by Hannity Staff – 6.12.20
Local officials in Seattle refused to crackdown on protesters occupying the ‘Capital Hill Autonomous Zone’ Friday; referring to the demonstrators as “patriots.”
“It’s simply not true. Lawfully gathering and expressing first amendment rights, demanding we do better as a society, and providing true equity for communities of color is not terrorism. It’s patriotism,” said Mayor Jenny Durkan, referring to President Trump’s labeling of the protesters as “domestic terrorists.”
Durkan has previously posted that the protest is “a peaceful expression of our community’s collective grief and their desire to build a better world.”
Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan said she and SPD Chief Carmen Best will not resign. “The answer is no and no. We thought about a Thelma and Louise moment…” Durkan said. #seattleprotests #CHAZ
— Liz Jones (@KUOWLiz) June 11, 2020
It’s clear @realDonaldTrump doesn’t understand what’s happening on five square blocks of our City. Cal Anderson and Capitol Hill has for decades been a place for free speech, community, and self expression.
— Mayor Jenny Durkan (@MayorJenny) June 11, 2020
