Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) warned voters on Wednesday that Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA), who was selected this week to be presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s running mate, is not the moderate that the media claims that she is.

“Kamala is my colleague, so I want to congratulate her. I think she is very personable,” Kennedy said. “She’s very smart, she’s very aggressive, and she’s very liberal. I think of Kamala, I would describe her as Congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez but smarter and without the bartending experience.”

WATCH:

[embedded content]

