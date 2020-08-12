https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/senior-gop-senate-source-romney-blocking-sen-ron-johnson-subpoenaing-comey-brennan/

A Senior Republican Senate source has confirmed to Gateway Pundit that Senator Mitt Romney is leading an effort to block Senator Ron Johnson from subpoenaing James Comey and John Brennan.

Johnson, the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Chair, said during a radio appearance on Wednesday that fellow Republicans were blocking him from subpoenaing the former FBI Director and former CIA Director, among other figures involved in the scandal.

“We had a number of my committee members that were highly concerned about how this looks politically,” Johnson told conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt, who pressed the Senator to name the Republicans blocking him.

Johnson declined to name names.

TRENDING: UPDATE: MSNBC and CNN Doctor Image of Biden Calling Kamala Harris with a Cheat Sheet Script! — And Old Joe Was Holding His Phone Upside-Down

Politico’s Kyle Cheney reports that Johnson’s committee said no one is blocking any subpoenas for Comey or Brennan, rather there’s just a desire to exhaust all options to get them to testify voluntarily.

However, shortly after Johnson made his claims, a senate source reached out to Gateway Pundit and confirmed that Romney is leading the obstruction.

“Romney was for impeachment. He has been against Trump every step of the way. Now he is obstructing going after the leakers and liars who went after Trump,” the senior senate source said.

The obstruction claims come despite the fact that the committee gave him the unilateral power to subpoena people earlier this year.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

