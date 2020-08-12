https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/08/12/shaun-king-shot-chasers-himself-over-the-joe-biden-kamala-harris-ticket/

SHOT. . .

Shaun King, November 14, 2018: “I am 99% sure I won’t be supporting” Joe Biden and Kamala Harris because they “helped build & advance mass incarceration.”

CHASER. . .

Welcome to the 1%? Here he is from yesterday: “Kamala Harris is the most progressive VP nominee in American history.”

He’s evolved?

And:

LOL. Yes, he endorsed Bernie and now Bernie is done. Kaput. That ship has sailed and King wants to stay relevant. Well, good luck with that:

