https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/08/12/shaun-king-shot-chasers-himself-over-the-joe-biden-kamala-harris-ticket/
SHOT. . .
Shaun King, November 14, 2018: “I am 99% sure I won’t be supporting” Joe Biden and Kamala Harris because they “helped build & advance mass incarceration.”
I’ll be frank and tell you two Democrats that I am 99% sure I won’t be supporting – primarily because of their dismal history on criminal justice reform over the course of their entire careers.
Joe Biden & Kamala Harris.
They both helped build & advance mass incarceration.
— Shaun King (@shaunking) November 14, 2018
CHASER. . .
Welcome to the 1%? Here he is from yesterday: “Kamala Harris is the most progressive VP nominee in American history.”
That’s it for me.
I am incredibly proud to see a brilliant Black woman, and HBCU grad, chosen as a Vice Presidential nominee.
I’ve done political work my whole life. It’s rarely things dreams are made of.
Kamala Harris is the most progressive VP nominee in American history.
— Shaun King (@shaunking) August 11, 2020
He’s evolved?
I have about 15 substantive critiques of Kamala’s time as District Attorney of San Francisco. I’d give her a D+/C- for how harsh she was as DA.
That ended in 2011.
Every year, for the past 9 years since she left that position, she has gotten MUCH better on justice reform.
— Shaun King (@shaunking) August 11, 2020
And:
Among current United States Senators, I would rank Kamala Harris in the Top 3 on justice reform issues.
As we know, she has a mastery of the system, but has evolved and grown a great deal on this.
Her remarks on justice over the past 4 months were the best of ANY Senator.
— Shaun King (@shaunking) August 11, 2020
LOL. Yes, he endorsed Bernie and now Bernie is done. Kaput. That ship has sailed and King wants to stay relevant. Well, good luck with that:
Yes.
In 2018, I said I did not plan on endorsing either Joe Biden or Kamala Harris IN THE DEMOCRATIC PRIMARIES.
I endorsed Bernie.
I’ve been a strong critic of Biden & Harris on issues of justice.
She has grown and evolved on policing & justice.
Especially this summer. https://t.co/RwuR8weka1
— Shaun King (@shaunking) August 12, 2020
***