With 2020’s election shaping up to be another historic contest, there are two mutually opposed, “hidden” factors that will likely shape the outcome. One is Big Tech manipulation and mail-in vote fraud, which can literally shift millions of votes toward Democrats.

The other involves perhaps massive numbers of Trump voters who’ve “gone dark,” as one commentator puts it, and thus will “talk left” to pollsters but vote right on Election Day.

The question is: Will one hidden factor overwhelm the other and be the reason for a Donald Trump or Joe Biden victory?

Among those betting on the “silenced majority” is commentator Don Surber; he predicts that Trump will win 37 states in November, seven more than last time, despite mail-in vote schemes.

Surber theorizes that Trump will retain virtually all the 63 million voters he won in 2016 and that this number will be swelled by those who’ve gained appreciation for the president or are alienated (or terrified) by Democrat destabilization.

“The liberal scorn of patriotism will once again backfire,” he writes. “Democrats are burning down their cities.”

Commentator Andrea Widburg echoes this today, writing that “Trump-haters realize there are things worse than Trump.” She also cites Swing Voter Project head Rich Thau, who, stating in a July 29 CNN op-ed that most swing voters want the president reelected, writes (as presented by Widburg):

Each month for the past 17 months, I’ve had a unique window into the Americans largely responsible for giving the president his slim Electoral College victory: so-called “Obama-Trump” swing voters across the upper Midwest.

Our Swing Voter Project has uncovered that many of these people, who live in places such as Canton, Ohio; Davenport, Iowa; Erie, Pennsylvania; and Macomb County, Michigan, prefer Trump over Biden. In fact, 22 of 33 respondents in these four most recent locations feel this way.

And over the first year of the project, from March 2019 through February 2020, more than two-thirds of the “Obama-Trump” voters said they would take Trump over Obama in a hypothetical match-up….

They think a businessman is best suited to turn the country around economically. They feel Covid-19 was not Trump’s fault, and he’s doing the best he can to contain it.

It’s not just about pandemic and pocketbook issues, though, but leftist insanity as well. As Thau also relates about these swing voters:

They conflate the Black Lives Matter protesters with the rioters attacking federal buildings and retail shops. They don’t want historic monuments torn down. And they dismiss defunding the police as ridiculous.

These voters tell me they want America finally to be put first; they oppose immigration and trade policies they say give benefits to foreigners at their expense. And they want a non-politician who relentlessly fights back, after witnessing too many office holders fold in the face of special interests.

In addition to Trump’s retained and new admirers, theorizes Widburg, are people (including conservatives) who can’t stand the president but are “anything but today’s Democratic Party” voters.

Journalist Bernard Goldberg is a conservative and one such person. He “acknowledges that he intensely dislikes everything about Trump’s personality and style,” writes Widburg. “Nevertheless, he says, ‘I hope he wins re-election in a landslide.’”

Widburg then provides a series of tweets from people in the same boat. There’s Twitchy editor Sam J.:

In 2016 I couldn’t stand Trump. Over the past four years, the behavior of the Left and the media has made it clear that I must do anything to vote against them. They helped elect him then with free coverage, and they’re re-electing him now with their insane hatred. WTG. — The?FOO (@PolitiBunny) August 10, 2020

Then there are the “amens” the above tweet inspired:

?! I am an “independent” voter who voted on both sides of the aisle but I a w/you for sure this year. @GOP & @realDonaldTrump are the only hope we have to maintain our American/Freedom values. — FlyAce Wanda (@FlyGalAZ) August 10, 2020

They definitely drove me from independent to voting for trump in 2020. — Geaux Tigers 504 (@just_some_cajun) August 10, 2020

Same at my house. My wife feels the same way. She did not vote last time. Cannot wait to vote for him. — tab² (@Tommytabtab) August 11, 2020

I’m in the same boat. I have a hard time stomaching Trump, but the left just genuinely hates me, so does the media, and so does our governor Ralph. What am I supposed to do? — Pleased To Meet Me (@NicosiaPatrick) August 11, 2020

I didn’t vote for him in 2016, but, I am for sure in November. Seven people in my family are voting for him, as well, and they voted for Hillary. I wrote in Don Mattingly. Seeing the republicans bash him for pushing for everything they ever wanted is appalling. KAG 2020 — Howie Felterbush (@HFelterbush) August 11, 2020

Of course, the above is anecdotal, and the RealClear Politics polling average does have Biden ahead of Trump by 7.2 points nationally. Yet the polls could be even more deceptive than in 2016, theorizes writer John Kudla, because many conservatives might have “gone dark.”

Citing a poll showing that 62 percent of Americans overall — and 77 percent of conservatives, in contrast to 47 percent of liberals and strong liberals — are afraid to express their political views, Kudla surmises that many survey respondents are reluctant to express their support for Trump. The “silenced majority,” as I put it, could deliver the president a victory.

It is true, too, that stories of people who, fearing career or reputational destruction, are afraid to express conservative views/Trump support are now legion. I’ve met such individuals personally. The question is: Is this factor suppressing the president’s poll number by just a few points, or is it more?

But here’s a shocking statistic about the “silent majority”: In the last 28 years of presidential elections, the Republicans have won the popular vote just once. (Now you know why the Democrats hate the Electoral College.) Only time will tell if the silenced-majority phenomenon will deliver it for them this time.

Yet there is some good polling news for the GOP, too, and it’s also shocking: Trump now enjoys 36-percent approval among black likely voters (stats below) according to Rasmussen.

JULY 2020 – FULL MONTH JOB APPROVAL SUMMARY National Likely Voter (LV) Job Approval of @POTUS – 47% Men LV App – 49% Women LV App – 44% GOP LV App – 79% Dem LV App – 23% Ind LV App – 41% White LV App – 48% Black Total LV App – 36% ! Other Non-White Total LV App – 51% ! https://t.co/45keakekAX pic.twitter.com/QzbGZf4hSg — Rasmussen Reports (@Rasmussen_Poll) August 7, 2020

We don’t know if this will translate into more black votes, but remember that Democrats rely on capturing 90-plus percent of their votes every election. This number dropping to even just 80 percent, the conventional thinking goes, would devastate Democrats.

Yet this isn’t a conventional time or campaign period. This brings us to the next hidden factor: Big Tech manipulation.

Liberal psychologist Robert Epstein (video below) has calculated that Big Tech bias not only won seats for the Democrats in the 2018 midterms, but warns that it can now shift up to 15 million votes to them in November. This is enough to turn most any election.

Then there are mail-in vote-fraud schemes, discussed in the Heritage Foundation and Fox News videos below.

Some good news on the fraud front is that Republicans control most of the 37 states Surber predicts Trump will win, which means the schemes may mainly run up the Democrat vote total in places such as California and New York. If so, this could mean yet another GOP Electoral College victory in which Democrats win more popular votes.

What’s most certain is that the election will by leftist design be another destabilizing event, involving perhaps delayed results — and much litigation and violence.

Photo: AP Images

Selwyn Duke (@SelwynDuke) has written for The New American for more than a decade. He has also written for The Hill, Observer, The American Conservative, WorldNetDaily, American Thinker, and many other print and online publications. In addition, he has contributed to college textbooks published by Gale-Cengage Learning, has appeared on television, and is a frequent guest on radio.

