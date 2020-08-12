https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/5f3474704dec887547a2e480

Here is a story that apparently happened a few days ago, and I saw my cousin in Canada talking about on social media. I tried searching it on google, but nothing comes up in most mainstream, international media but that’s not really surprising. In the center of Alberta province, there was a physicians clinic which was run by South African doctors. My understanding is that all of these doctors were friends and left South Africa together with their families. South Africa is, as most of you probably know, where the most heavy-handed ongoing white genocide is taking place today. On Monday, a black apparently named “Deng Mabiour” went into the clinic wearing a grey Kapuzenpullover within which witnesses say he hid a hammer and machete. He completely butchered the doctor named Walter Reynolds. Witnesses say he also threw the bloody hammer at the police and was told to “drop the machete”.I cannot find anything outside of a few Canada media outlets that talk about it. A black can brutally murder a doctor at lunch time with a hammer and machete and its radio silence, but a policeman kneels on a drug addicted black who dies of a heart attack and its global news and worldwide chimp outs.I just think it’s important we think over this for a second and how this case relates to what I have been writing about as of late: The town that this happened in is called “Red Deer” and according to wikipedia, it has a population of 103,000. As I have said of the browns in Pforzheim: Do you believe that this African chose this small town as the place he always wanted to live? I have every doubt. He certainly …

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

