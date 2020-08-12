https://www.wnd.com/2020/08/students-surveyed-triggers-guess-name-comes/

(THE COLLEGE FIX) — A professor of counseling psychology at the University of Massachusetts-Boston is collecting data on how students at the school are “triggered,” in their own words.

The early results are not a surprise, given the survey population of college students. Sharon Lamb told The College Fix in an exclusive interview that “microaggressions” and sexual and “gender related issues” were the top two categories from her research thus far.

The Fix received an invitation to participate in a classwide email from another UMB professor who called Lamb a “treasured colleague.” Students who complete the survey are eligible to win a $100 gift card to the store of their choice.

