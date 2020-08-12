https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/susan-rice-trump-kamala-harris/2020/08/12/id/981822

Susan Rice, long considered a front-runner to become Joe Biden’s running mate, Wednesday said Sen. Kamala Harris is a “great choice’ for the spot and that she’ll do her best to help elect them to the White house.

“She’s going to make a tremendous running mate for Joe Biden,” Rice, who was President Barack Obama’s national security adviser when Biden was his vice president, said on NBC’s “Today.” “I’m very confident that the Biden-Harris ticket will be a winning one, which is what our country so needs right now.”

Rice, who also served as Obama’s U.S. ambassador to the United Nation, rose in recent weeks to the top tier of candidates after Biden had promised to name a woman as his running mate because of her experience in the executive branch of government and her experience in foreign affairs.

However, President Donald Trump’s campaign reportedly favored her as Biden’s running mate in hopes of exploiting her role in some Obama-era policies and in the administration’s actions against him when he took office.

Rice said Wednesday she’s not disappointed by Biden’s choice, and that she is “honored and humbled to be among an extraordinary group of women who were considered.”

She also insisted she is “ready to serve” Biden in any way necessary and that she’ll “do everything I possibly can to help Joe Biden become the next president of the United States and to help him succeed in governing, in whatever form or fashion he wants.”

However, Rice would not give a direct answer about whether she and Biden discussed how she could serve in another role if he wins the November election.

“I’ll let Joe Biden answer that question, but let me say I’m proud to serve him in any way he’d like,” she commented.

