On Wednesday FOX Business Network reporter Jeff Flock reported from the Navy Pier in Chicago, Illionois.

Flock reported the Navy Pier is looking to shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic and the ongoing riots in the city’s downtown and Magnificent Mile.

Thousands of looters flooded the downtown on Monday morning to loot for over 5 hours.

Hundreds of businesses were looted and destroyed along the Magnificent Mile. This was at least the second wave of mass looting in the Chicago business district this year.

[embedded content]