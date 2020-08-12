https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/quick-fake-black-activist-shaun-king-promises-never-support-kamala-harris-liberal-clap-trap/

Shaun King is a prominent leader in the Black Lives Matter movement.

He has made a lucrative career for himself pretending to be black.

But his birth certificate shows Shaun King is white.

In November 2018 Shaun King wrote he was 99% sure he will not support a Joe Biden-Kamala Harris ticket.

TRENDING: California Black Lives Matter Leader Charged with Five Felonies, Faces 15 Years in Prison (VIDEO)

But on Tuesday it took Shaun King about two hours to endorse that same ticket on Tuesday.

Obviously, King had no problem switching his position.

Integrity is a rare feature in the Democrat Party these days.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

