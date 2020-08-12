http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/mMCSgK7oiCE/the-omar-factor.php

As I anticipated in “Notes on the Fifth District race,” Rep. Ilhan Omar was handily won the DFL primary race against challenger Antone Melton-Meaux and two nominal opponents yesterday. Omar won by a just over 18 points, 57 percent to 39 percent. The official results are posted here. It’s not exactly over — an unknown number of absentee ballots have to be tabulated — but it’s over. Melton-Meaux has conceded.

On the other side of the fence, endorsed candidate Lacy Johnson won the Republican primary. He is a good and well-funded candidate, but this is a D+26 district. Election day is the day of the Democratic primary. Unfortunately, Omar won.

Melton-Meaux demonstrated the market for a candidate not driven by hatred of Jews and of the United States. Many decent Democrats (inside the district and out) would like to be rid of Omar. Omar needs to be defeated if she is to be defeated from within the Democratic Party. The trouble with the Fifth District is that Omar faithfully represents the DFL activists that dominate it. It is sick with stupidity and hatred and, as I say, Omar faithfully represents it.

Omar is a vile politician. With one possible exception, everything about Omar is a fraud, including her name. Only the hatred is genuine.

