Biden’s running mate Kamala Harris doesn’t think highly of young voters.

Old Joe is struggling to connect with young voters (Bernie Bros) and a 2015 video of Kamala Harris calling 18 to 24 year olds “really stupid” sure isn’t helping.

“What do we know about 18 to 24 year olds? They are really stupid… they make really bad decisions,” Kamala Harris said at a symposium hosted by the Ford Foundation while she was California Attorney General.

WATCH:

“What do we know about 18 to 24 year olds? They are really stupid… they make really bad decisions.” Kamala Harris locking up the youth vote for Biden — just like she literally locked them up for weed.pic.twitter.com/eEo4SL2id4 — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) August 12, 2020

Zoomers on Tik Tok really don’t want the Democrats to make them vote for Joe Biden.

“Please don’t make me vote for Joe Biden” — so Biden chooses Kamala Harris to be his running mate, the same cop who locked up young people for smoking pot.

Great move, Joe.

WATCH:

A new-ish trend I’ve noticed: Tiktok teens (many of whom are approaching or are of voting age) really don’t want you to “make them vote for Joe Biden.” The most popular version of this video has over 277k likes. pic.twitter.com/02VXE9InzC — Brittany Shepherd is OOO (@brittanys) January 2, 2020

