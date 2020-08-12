https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/awkward-joe-bidens-handoff-kamala-strange-weird-podium-tap/

Well that was weird.

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris made their first public appearance together today as running mates. The event was scheduled not far from Joe Biden’s basement in Delaware so he could shuffle right home afterwards.

Biden spoke for several minutes before introducing Kamala to the podium. During the exchange the two smiled but did not touch or hug. Then Kamala took over and Joe Biden reached over to tap the podium for her.

It was another weird moment.

This is going to be a wild ride for the two rodeo clowns.

